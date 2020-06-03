Atlantic City
Library and A.C. Arts Foundation to partner for online storytime: The Atlantic City Free Public Library and Atlantic City Arts Foundation invite patrons to a storytime 10:30 a.m. June 8. The ACAF’s Peter Hagen will read “Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood” by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell. The video will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. For more information, visit ACFPL.org.
Rotary Club suspends meetings: The Atlantic City Rotary Club has stopped regular weekly meetings indefinitely. The club will announce when meetings will resume. For more information, call 609-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Police Youth Camp canceled: The Police Youth Camp will not be held this summer because of restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Lower Township Chief of Police William Mastriana announced. For more information, call 609-886-2711.
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
Annual flower show goes virtual for 2020: The NJ Flower Show presented by the Garden Club of Ocean City originally scheduled for June 5 to 7 at the Music Pier will be a virtual event this year, according to organizers. Submit photos of your home gardens or flower arrangements to events@ocnj.us and a few will be posted via the Ocean City Music Pier Facebook Page @MusicPier. The submission deadline is June 7 and we will post the featured selections by June 9. There is no theme, but please be sure to provide your name, any special information about your submission and share any gardening tips you came across while working on your project.
Pleasantville
"Prayer for Change" event: The community is invited to attend a prayer meeting 3:30 p.m. Sunday June 7 in the parking lot at Evangelical Full Gospel Fellowship Church, 521 Doughty Road. The event is organized by Beyoncé Jerkins and will feature more than a dozen community and spiritual leaders. All ages are encouraged to attend. Social distancing will be strongly enforced and face masks must be worn if participants plan to exit their cars, organizers said. For information, email beyoncejerkinsam@gmail.com.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Police Department will host a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday inside the municipal gymnasium at 4501 Park Road. Donors are asked to enter and exit the gymnasium through the parking lot doors on the east side of the building. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “SICPD” or call 800-733-2767.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Vineland
Fire Department fundraiser: The Main Avenue Fire Department Co. #4 will hold its annual Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Oak and Main roads Fire Station. Ticket holders get two sandwiches for a donation of $10. The event is take out only, with a drive-thru pickup. Advance tickets may be purchased from any member, or make an appointment to purchase tickets by contacting the department's Facebook page. A limited amount of tickets will be available the day of the event.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.