Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Rotary District Governor Joanne M. Ventura will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Jazz fundraiser at the library: The Friends of the Bridgeton Library will present a Jazz Cabernet fundraiser featuring the Irv Mellman Quartet at 6 p.m. Friday at the library, 150 E. Commerce St. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25. Proceeds will be used to purchase books for the library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. It’s free to join. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Pleasantville
Giveaway event: The Grace Community Family Life Center, 300 Shadeland Ave., will hold “The Great Big Giveaway” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The community is invited. There will be all types of household items, clothing, tools, toys and food available. For more information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Sea Isle City
2019 property beautification awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 32nd annual beautification awards contest. Local properties, either a business or private home, will be considered. Full details and nomination forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, in the lobby of City Hall, at the Sea Isle City Library or at seaislecitynj.us. Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 5. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Somers Point
Vacation Bible School: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites kids ages 5 to 12 to attend Vacation Bible School from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23. Advance registration is required. For information, call 609-927-2075 or visit LifegateNJ.org.
Vineland
CBD oil information program: Victor Dziuba will talk about the research-backed benefits of cannabinoids from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The free program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For informtion, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. For information, call 609-523-0277.
or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.