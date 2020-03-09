Absecon
Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
ACAF COMMUNITY MEETING: The community is invited from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s monthly meeting at the Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For more information, call 609-226-8011 or visit atlanticcityartsfoundation.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit at library: In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit is open during regular library hours and features works by 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students. Student artists and their families are invited to a reception in their honor from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association PRIDE.
Millville
Resume assistance available: The Public Library will offer free resume assistance to residents from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The library is at 210 Buck St. For more information, call 856-825-7087.
Northfield
Mothers League annual spaghetti dinner: The community is invited to dine from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Community School cafeteria at 2000 New Road to support local families and the scholarship programs at the Community School and the high school. Dine in or carry out. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for children. There will be basket raffles. For information, call 609-442-1507.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Tuckerton
Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701.
Upper Twp.
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5.
