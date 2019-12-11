Buena Vista Township
Christmas food drive: Donations of canned food and non-perishable items for the Community Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center and the Abundant Living Church Food Bank may be brought to the township post offices, the municipal building, and the Community Center on Jackson Road. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. It’s free to join. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa project: Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2 invites children to drop off their letters to Santa in the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike. The mailbox will be open through through Sunday. Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address written legibly. A reply will be sent to the child from Santa. The service is free and staffed by volunteers. Donations are appreciated.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Lower Township
Rotary Christmas parade: The Lower Township Rotary Christmas Parade will host its 38th annual parade Saturday along Bayshore Road. The parade is scheduled to start 6 p.m. from Breakwater Plaza, at Breakwater and Bayshore Roads. It will proceed southbound onto Bayshore Road, to Rosehill Parkway in North Cape May.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Tuckerton
Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. For information, call 609-296-2701.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
