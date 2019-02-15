Atlantic City
Job Corps orientations: The library will host Job Corps orientations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at its main branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is open to ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma. For more information, call Kim Webster at 856-305-7388.
Brigantine
Oscar prediction contest: The Atlantic County Library branch at 201 15th St. South is conducting its annual Oscar winners contest. The community is invited to submit guesses anytime during regular library hours through Feb. 23. Winners will be chosen in three age categories. The prize is an Oscar-nominated movie. For information, call 609-266-0110 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor City
Free dinner for furloughed workers: Zion Lutheran Church at 312 Philadelphia Ave. invites federal workers and contractors and their families who were affected by the recent government shutdown to a ziti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Food will be provided by local restaurants, and there will be games and door prizes. For more information, call 609-965-1813.
Egg Harbor Township
”The Little Mermaid”: The Alder Avenue Middle School theater group invites the community to its production of “The Little Mermaid” 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23, and 2 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $5. For information, email mccaffek@eht.k12.nj.us.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Book club: “Look Again,” by Lisa Scottoline will be discussed from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. All are welcome. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Lower Township
David C. Douglass memorial service Monday: The Police Department will commemorate the 25th anniversary of fallen Officer David C. Douglass Sr., who was killed in the line of duty Feb. 18, 1994, after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who had just burglarized a home and then set it on fire. There will be a flag-raising ceremony 10 a.m. at the Townbank Fire Department, 224 Townbank Road, North Cape May, followed by light refreshments inside the firehouse. About 7:15 p.m., there will be a graveside ceremony at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cape May. The public is welcome to attend both events.
Pleasantville
Middle School Parent Partners meeting: All parents of middle school students are invited to attend a Teacher-PTO meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 Tuesday in the library at the Middle School of Pleasantville, 801 Mill Road. For information, call 609-703-1242 or visit pps-nj.us.
Sea Isle City
Clothing drive: The Division of Emergency Medical Services is collecting new and gently used gloves, hats and socks for area warming centers, including the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. The clothing drive will take place through Monday. The public may bring donations to the city’s Ambulance/EMS building, 201 JFK Blvd., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information, call 609-263-8686 or email iaeplocal263@gmail.com.
Somers Point
Arts kick off event: The city Arts Commission will host its first event of a year-long arts celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road. Doors open 1:45 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The event will feature jazz entertainment in partnership with the South Jersey Jazz Society, art activities for children, balloon sculptures by the Balloon Lady, readings by past poet laureate Maria Provenzano, a silent auction and a light buffet. Registration is recommended. For information, call Kathleen Arleth at 609-653-4991 or email somersptarts@gmail.com.
Stafford Township
{a}Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 25. Pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkey and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.{/a}
{a}West Cape May{/a}
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 22 at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.{p align=”center”}