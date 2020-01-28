Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch’ group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Folsom
Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Linwood
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is holding its 10th annual Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and other items through Feb. 29 for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., or call 609-399-0128 for pickup service.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after-school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For information, call 609-646-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Police Department and Sea Isle’s United Methodist Church will host a joint blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Church Hall, 4102 Central Ave. Presenting donors will receive a coupon for a free cup of coffee and donut from Dunkin’. Walk-ins are welcome, however you can schedule an appointment by calling Norma Poole at 609-263-8025 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “sea isle umc.”
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 296 Bethel Road. The community is invited to participate. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Lifegate. Donors will receive a Dunkin coupon for a free hot coffee and doughnut.
Stafford Township
Night at the Races: Support the Southern Regional High School Golden Rams Marching Band at the eighth annual Night at the Races fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held at the Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company, 133 Stafford Ave., Manahawkin. Win prizes by placing bets before watching unviewed, pre-recorded races. You must be 21 and older to play. Tickets are $25. For information, call 609-489-1588.
Vineland
Take Your Child to the Library Day: Parents are encouraged to bring children ages 12 and younger to the library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 to celebrate the international initiative Take Your Child to the Library Day. Children will receive a free book while supplies last and representatives from the Monarch Family Success Center will lead a free bookmark craft. For information, call 856-794-4244.
