Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Bridgeton
Free geology talk: Mark Demitroff, geology professor at Stockton University, will present a slide show and discussion “Ancient Climate Change and the Hidden Prehistory of South Jersey’s Ice Age,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call the library at 856-451-2620.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration: Epoch Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The festivities include food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities. There will also be a series of speakers from local churches and schools who will discuss this year’s theme, “Black Migration.” For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, call Jane Christy at 856 825 0066 or visit Millvillehistoricalsociety.org.
Northfield
Connolly Mile Run: The 38th annual Frank Connolly Memorial Mile Run will be held 8:30 a.m. July 4, before the start of the city’s Independence Day parade. The race is open to all ages and starts at Dolphin Avenue and Shore Road, ending at City Hall. Register day of race from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. The fee is $5. Cash prices, trophies and medals will be awarded. The first 200 finishers will receive a T-shirt. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants: Young women ages 16 to 22 who attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School or have parents who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School are invited to compete for the crown of Miss Ocean City 2020. The competition will be held Aug. 10 at the Music Pier. For an application, visit the Welcome Center at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., or email Special Events Coordinator Michael Hartman at mhartman@ocnj.us.
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church at 223 Doran Ave. will hold an Amerian Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday June 13. To preregister, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Lifegate. Walk-ins are welcome.
Garden contest: Registration is open for the Green Thumb Garden Club’s annual garden contest. There are categories for all types of gardens. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging to follow the week of July 8. For more information, call 609-204-4107.
??Historical Museum hours: The Somers Point Historical Museum at 745 Shore Road is open by appointment during the winter. The museum, built circa 1886, houses exhibits and vintage photos. For information, call 609-927-2900 or visit somerspointhistory.org.
Help the troops: AMVETS Post 911 is collecting donations of new or used DVDs to send to troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and other areas of the world. Donations are accepted at Chester’s Pastry Pantry Bakery, 506 New Road, or at Bennett Chevrolet, 6721 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Monetary donations to help pay for mailing costs also will be accepted. Send checks to AMVETS Post 911, P.O. Box 413, Somers Point, NJ, 08244.
Stafford Township{div class=”twDescription”}{p class=”gmail-m347461471146699483ydp8fd9fb1byiv6845277065ydpf933d27dmsonormal”}Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient’s favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.{/a}{/div}{a}Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call {/a}Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Macquire at 609-812-9348.
Meetings for April and June will be in the afternoon only.
Drop-in computer help: The computer lab staff is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St., to offer hands-on help. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Surf City{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Tuckerton{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday JUNE 20 at the Ocean County Library {/a}{a}branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is requested. For more information, call {/a}{a}609-296-1470.{/a}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{div class=”twDescription”}Free movie: “On The Basis of Sex,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call {a}609-296-1470.{/a}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}june 24 — “On The Basis of Sex,” rated PG-13{/div}{/div}{div class=”ebg17 twSimpleListEvent0_1300543”}{div class=”twEventDetails”}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Book sale: The Schiavo Library’s 10th annual Welcome Summer Used Book Sale will be held from Tuesdays through Saturdays through June 15. The library is at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. For information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.{/div}{/div}??Library food drive: A food collection box to benefit local food banks is available at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Donations of nonperishables are appreciated. For information, call 609-486-6265.
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Vineland
Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
County Coffee Chat: The Cape May County Freeholders’ Coffee Chat series will continue June 12 at Alosi’s Bistro at the Pan American Hotel, 5901 Ocean Ave. Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Will Morey will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to field questions from residents and share perspectives related to county government and services. The Coffee Chat series will take a break for the remainder of the summer and begin again in the fall.
Woodbine
Herb dish garden demo: The Cape May County Library will present a talk by Joseph Alvarez from 10 to 11 a.m. June 8 at the branch library at 800 Monroe St. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-861-2501.