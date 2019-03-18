Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
Scrabble and Scones: Adults are welcome to a new program at the Atlantic County Library Branch at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is requested. Enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers. The library is at 201 15th St. South. For information, call 609-266-0110.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Computer class: An introductory class focused on basic computer skills will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. For more information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Adult coloring: All ages are invited to drop in and color pages from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. All supplies are provided. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Longport
Pinochle Club: All levels of players are invited to sit in from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Middle Township
High school college fair: Middle Township High School will host its annual college fair from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school gym at 300 E. Atlantic Ave. For more information, call the guidance office at 609-465-1852.
Millville
Blood drive: The community is invited to the American Red Cross blood drive from 2:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the gym at Millville Senior High School, 200 Wade Blvd. For an appointment, sign up at RedCrossBlood.org and enter this sponsor code: millville community. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Pleasantville
PTO meeting: Parents of Middle School students are invited to the PTO meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday in the school library, 801 Mill Road. A presentation “Understand- ing the NJ State Assessment” will follow the meeting. Coffee and light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-703-1242 or visit PPS-NJ.us.
lass=”twDescription”}Sea Isle City{/div}VIM fundraiser: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will host a fundraiser to benefit Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey titled “Cocktails for Care” from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Kix-McNutley’s on 63rd Street. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. A buffet dinner, music and dancing are included. For information, call 609-320-6397 or visit www.vimsj.org.
Stafford Township
{a}Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call {/a}{a}Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Macquire at 609-812-9348. {/a}
{a}Tuckerton{/a}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library {/a}{a}branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call {/a}{a}609-296-1470.{/a}{a} {/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}