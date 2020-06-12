Atlantic City
Library offers virtual programs and classes: The Atlantic City Free Public Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still offers virtual classes in Basic ESL, ESL for Customer Service, Conversational Spanish and more. Registration is required for some programs. For a complete list of classes, visit the library’s website at ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Sea Isle City
2020 veterans beach tags: United States military veterans who live in or visit Sea Isle City can receive a complimentary Veterans Beach Tag by visiting the Beach Tag Office, located inside the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Each veteran must present their DD214 Discharge Papers and one other form of identification. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 105 or visit SeaIsleCityNJ.us.
Tuckerton
Donations of cleaning supplies: The Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum at 120 W. Main St. is accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Items may be dropped off on the Visitor Center front porch. For more information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
