Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills sessions: The Free Public Library provides free assistance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays to Feb. 5 to library card holders who need help with job-related tasks, such as job searches on the web, updating a resume, creating an email address and completing an online employment application. The library is at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the mayor: The community is invited to a meet-and-greet with Mayor Barbara Jo Crea from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. Registration is not necessary. For more information, call 609-294-1197.
Margate
Clothing drive: An “Empty Your Closet” clothing drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave. The project is organized by high school students Emma Vesey, Sela Mesham and Megan Dougherty. Bring donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing to the rear of the building and volunteers will greet donors at their vehicle and assist in carrying clothing into the building. Bedding and towels also will be accepted.
Middle Township
School district holds planning meetings: Parents, students, community members, government leaders and business owners are invited to attend a meeting by the Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the school district’s strategic planning initiative. It will be held in the cafeteria at Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. For information, call 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. The public is invited to enjoy a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For information, visit legion524ocnj.com.
Pleasantville
Meet your county surrogate: Adults in the community are invited to a free information event 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The surrogate’s office provides assistance in legal matters such as guardianships, estates and wills. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services will offer free blood-pressure screenings to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Surf City
Free movie at the library: “The Pursuit of Happyness,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open. For weekly menus, visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meeting: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609- 861-5301.
