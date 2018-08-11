Atlantic City
Farmers market: Buy fresh produce and other items from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Bridgeton
Fish & Reptile Day: Children of all ages are invited to meet slithering and scaly species in a program sponsored by the county biologist’s office from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the County Library, 800 E. Commerce St. It’s free. For information, call 856-453-2210.
Brigantine
Flea market fundraiser: The Historical Society will hold its annual flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19 at the 26th Street recreation fields. The event is rain or shine. For information, call 609-266-2802.
Egg Harbor City
EHC Olympics: The 22nd annual family Olympics event, sponsored by the city’s Municipal Alliance, the Police Department and the Kiwanis Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Egg Harbor City Lake. All ages are welcome to participate. Registration begins 9:30 a.m. at the lifeguard stand. The first 100 will receive a T-shirt. There will be water and land games and relays, prizes, food and giveaways. To register in advance the day before the event, call 609-965-6009. For information, visit eggharborcity.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 973-713-1468.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For information, call 609-487-7403.
Somers Point
Historical Society guest speaker: Sally Hastings will present “More Unusual Stories of Somers Point,” 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road. All are welcome. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Tuckerton
Monday movie: The Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. will show “Churchill,” rated PG, 6 p.m. Monday. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div} {/div} {div}Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.{/div}Woodbine
{a class=”brandingLink”}Library Teen Scene: Teens and tweens are invited to hang out, try a craft and play games from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 800 Monroe Ave. It’s free. For information, call {/a}609-463-6340 or visit teen@cmclibrary.org