Absecon
2019 Best Flower Pot in Town Garden Party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its annual event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn of the Historic Jonathan Pitney House at 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 11. The reception will feature the 25 artists competing for the The Best Pot in Town award and guests may vote for their favorite design. There will be live music and light fare and sangria. Admission is a $10 donation. For information, visit thebestpotin-town.com.
Atlantic City
Third Ward Steel Pier Day: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Westside Neighborhood Protective Association invite all Third Ward residents to a free Steel Pier Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Proof of residency is required for admission. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 609-347-5510.
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Egg Harbor Township
ACS Community Yard Sale: Atlantic Christian School’s fifth annual Community Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the school campus at 391 Zion Road. There will be vendors, food and drinks for sale, with proceeds benefitting the ACS senior class. For more information or to reserve a vendor spot, call Jessica Martin at 609-653-1199 or email jmartin@acseht.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Millville
Pine Barrens talk: Countryside Garden Club will host a talk by Mark Demitroff titled Our Forest Heritage: Pine Belt Employments, at 2 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St. The lecture is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 856-835-3426.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Sea Isle City
Centennial parade: The beach patrol will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a parade 10:45 a.m. Thursday along the Promenade from 29th to 44th streets. SICBP alumnus Andy Sannino, the oldest living Sea Isle City lifeguard, will serve as grand marshal. The parade will also feature lifeguard boats, additional alumni and more. For information, visit sicbp.com.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For information, email UpperTwpGreen- Team@yahoo.com.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
