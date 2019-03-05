Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Mitch Borochaner, manager of sales engineering at Ancero Communications, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. His topic will be problems of data hacking and cyber security. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Longport
Herb Stern Scholarship info: Applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund are available. The program is open to student residents of any age, graduating high school or currently attending a form of higher education, who demonstrate scholastic achievement, civic leadership and a strong work ethic. The deadline to apply is April 15. For more information, call 609-541-3638 or visit longport scholarshipfund.com.
Port Republic
Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Garden Club’s Green Auction: The Garden Club will host its annual Green Auction at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Boulevard. Members and guests of the Garden Club can bid on a variety of wrapped items that include Irish-themed home goods, fashion apparel and gag gifts. The content of all wrapped packages remains a mystery until purchased and opened by the winning bidders. The event is open to the public. For information, call 609-263-1157.
Vineland
Volunteer Recruitment Night: Main Street Vineland invites the community to attend an information session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Cilantro Mexican Restaurant, 523 E. Landis Ave. The event is free and open to all current and perspective volunteers. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-794-8653.
or visit theave.biz.
Woodbine
Free rabies clinic: The borough's annual rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at the Ambulance Corps Building/Public Safety facility on DeHirsch Avenue. Residents are asked to have dogs on leashes with proper collars and cats in carriers. Information about low-cost spay and neuter programs will be available at the clinic. For information, call the Clerk's Office at 609-861-2153.