Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Cape May
Wee Play program: The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registration for the spring Wee Play program, running from March 11 to May 10. The program is open to parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years. Sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays at the Franklin Street Civic Center and feature play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts. Space is limited. Registration is $45 for one day per week, or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to join the Democratic Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.
Mays Landing
Teen movie night: Tweens and teens are invited to a movie night 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Atlantic County Library branch, 40 Farragut Ave. Snacks will be served. For information, call 609-625-2776.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting donations through Thursday for its Food Is Love drive to support the Ecumenical Food Cupboard. Bring items to the OCBR Office, 405 22nd St. For information, call 609-399-0128.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club seeks new members: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Vineland
Poetry Slam: Original works by members of the Vineland High School Poetry Club will be performed from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. It’s free and open to the public. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 6, or visit VinelandLibrary.org/ Young_Adults.