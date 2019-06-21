Absecon
2019 Best Flower Pot in Town Garden Party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its annual event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 10 on the lawn of the Historic Jonathan Pitney House at 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 11. The reception will feature the 25 artists competing for the The Best Pot in Town award and guests may vote for their favorite design. There will be music by Patty Blee and Rodger Gardella, light fare and sangria. Admission is a $10 donation. Proceeds from the event will be used to promote an appreciation of the arts through education and art-related experiences. For information, visit thebestpotintown.com.
Atlantic City
Youth Summer Reading Program: The Atlantic City Public Library will begin its Summer Reading Program for children and teens with a kickoff party 2 p.m. Tuesday at the main library. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Those who sign up for the program at the party will receive a free book. Those who register and meet the program requirements are eligible for a day of free rides at the end-of-summer party at Steel Pier on Aug. 20. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Longport
Guest author: Doug Farrell will read from his new children’s book “Humpy Saves the Day,” about a green sea turtle who overcomes adversity to become a hero, 10:30 a.m. June 29 at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403.
Northfield
Connolly Mile Run: The 38th annual Frank Connolly Memorial Mile Run will be held 8:30 a.m. July 4, before the start of the city’s Independence Day parade. The race is open to all ages and starts at Dolphin Avenue and Shore Road, ending at City Hall. Register day of race from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. The fee is $5. Cash prices, trophies and medals will be awarded. The first 200 finishers will receive a T-shirt. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Pleasantville
ScienceTellers program at library: Kids ages 3 to 11 are invited to a free program from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. “Aliens: Escape from Earth!” will demonstrate scientific principles through age appropriate stories and science projects. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “On The Basis of Sex,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
{/a}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div}{div class=”ebg17 twSimpleListEvent0_1300543”}{div class=”twEventDetails”}{div class=”twDescription”}Wildwood{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.