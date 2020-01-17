Atlantic City
Library offers food for fines exchange: In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service, people with overdue library materials can make a food donation at the main library or the Richmond branch library in lieu of paying a fine through Jan. 25. Food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor City
MLK Day event: Pastors United for Community Service will host its annual Martin Luther King Day program 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s AME Church, 240 Norfolk Ave. All are welcome.
Egg Harbor Township
Family movie time: Watch “Happy Feet,” rated PG, and enjoy some popcorn 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave. Registration is requested. The event is free and open to all residents of Atlantic County. For information, call 609-569-0376.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Clothing drive: An “Empty Your Closet” clothing drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave. The project is organized by high school students Emma Vesey, Sela Mesham and Megan Dougherty. Bring donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing to the rear of the building and volunteers will greet donors at their vehicle and assist in carrying clothing into the building. Bedding and towels also will be accepted.
Ocean Township
Library hosts depression discussion: The Waretown branch of the Ocean County Library at 112 Main St. will host “Understanding Depression” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Attendees can gain an understanding of the types, signs and symptoms of depression and learn coping strategies and self-help suggestions. The program is free but registration is required. To register, call 609-693-5133.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through March 31 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Surf City{div} {/div} {div}{span class=”twDetailTime”}Free blood pressure screening: The Borough of Surf City will host a blood pressure screening day from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Borough Hall, 813 Long Beach Blvd. For more information, call 609-494-3064 or visit surfcitynj.org.{/span}{/div} {div}Vineland{/div}NAMI Cumberland County guest speaker: NAMI Cumberland County, the Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave. The guest speaker will be Andria F. Balicki, manager of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services of the Inspira Health Network. The speaker’s presentation will be followed by concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meeting: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609- 861-5301.
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older to stay healthy. Sessions will be held at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.