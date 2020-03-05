Absecon
Kilts & Colors paint party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will sponsor a paint party from 2 to 5 p.m. March 15 at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike. Jen Stairs will guide participants in creating their own Tree of Life painting. The event is open to all skill levels and age. Light fare and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. The cost is $30. Space is limited. To register, visit abseconarts.com or for information call 609-594-4564.
Atlantic City
Painting classes: Art educator Valeria Marcus, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art, will conduct free art classes from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 19, April 16 and May 21 for all residents of the Atlantic City Townehouse complex, 1330 Mediterranean Ave. The series examines the work of Atlantic City artist Jacob Lawrence. Classes are for all ability levels. Materials will be provided. For information, call Mitzi at 609-348-9001 or visit education@noyesmuseum.org.
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: “Zombieland: Double Tap,” rated R, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Cape May
Winter group fitness classes: The Recreation Department invites residents to stay in shape with cardio, yoga, jazz aerobics and more. Classes are $5 each or 10 classes for $40. Classes are now being held at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Church participates in hunger event: Asbury United Methodist Church will a “Yes, We Can Rise Against Hunger” event March 21 at Scullville Fire Company at 1708 Somers Point Road. Five other locations throughout New Jersey will be hosting similar events simultaneously. The goal is to have volunteers contribute to the goal of assembling and packing 500,000 meals in one day, said Lori Jo Jamieson, wife of the Rev. Peter Jamieson, pastor at Asbury UMC. Firefighters at the station house have volunteered to set up and clean up before and after the event. Volunteers have been asked to commit to a two-hour time slot. Registration is free. For information, call the church at 609- 653-0606.
Folsom
Clerk’s office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk’s office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
Lacey Township
Women’s History Month presentation: In observance of Women’s History Month, the Ocean County Library branch at 10 E. Lacey Road will present a discussion by the League of Women Voters of New Jersey at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Representatives will trace the organization’s history and discuss ways the citizen advocacy group has affected America’s social dialogue since its founding in 1920. Registration is required for this free event. To register, call 609-693-8566
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended local schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on a predetermined topic. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit at library: In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit is open during regular library hours and features works by 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students. Student artists and their families are invited to a reception in their honor from 7 to 8 p.m. March 11, sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association PRIDE.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Easter fundraiser: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is accepting orders for gourmet pretzels and Easter eggs through March 14. The items will be ready for pickup March 30. For more information, call Victoria Champion at 609-892-3919 or place orders in person at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Colony Club fashion show: The Colony Club, a women’s civic organization, will hold a fashion show luncheon and scholarship fundraiser from 11:30 to 3 p.m. March 28 at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, a 50/50, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-247-1332.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through March 31 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Somers Point
Coffeehouse concert: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community to a concert featuring the group Regenerated Soul at 7 p.m. March 13. Admission is free. There will be coffee and snacks. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Stafford Township
Southern Regional Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony: The 31st annual High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. March 28 at Calloway’s Restaurant, Route 9, Staffordville. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Appetizers and a buffet are included; there will be a cash bar. RSVP by March 20 to Sue Spaschak at sspaschak@srsd.net or call 609-597-9481, ext. 4319.
Stockton holds Transfer Admission Day: Stockton University will host a series of Transfer Admissions Days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 and April 15 at Stockton’s Manahawkin site, 712 E. Bay Ave. Potential transfer students can receive an instant decision from Assistant Director of Admissions and Transfer Coordinator James Rodia. Attendees are asked to bring up-to-date transcripts with them to assist in the instant decision process. No registration is required. For information, call 609 652-4261.
Tuckerton

Women's History Month performance: Michèle LaRue will perform a one-woman show, "Someone Must Wash the Dishes: An Anti-Suffragist Satire" written in 1912 by social reform pioneer Marie Jenny Howe, 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

Vineland

Woman's Club meeting: The Woman's Club of Vineland invites prospective new members to its next business meeting 7 p.m. Monday. A guest speaker will discuss advanced directives. The club meets at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club's facebook page.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings available to residents: Woodbine's Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. Residents are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 to the gazebo on the bikepath at Washington and DeHirsch avenue. The seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Several varieties will be available. For information, call 609-861-2153.
