Absecon
Concerts in the Park: Residents are invited to listen to live music at the summer concert series at Heritage Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 12. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For information, call 609-641-0663.
Bridgeton
Bilingual storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited for a Spanish storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. Registration is not required. The probram is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Historical Museum open: The Brigantine Historical Society’s museum has a large collection of photos and artifacts representing the island’s history. Visitors are welcome from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Sept. 3. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The museum is at 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd. For information, call 609-266-1159 or email rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Egg Harbor City
Yard sale/Fire Department spaghetti dinner: The city’s annual yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at various locations. In addition, the Fire Department’s fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Hall at Philadelphia Avenue. Tickets for the dinner are $11 for adults and $6 for children. For more information, call City Hall at 609-965-0081, ext. 5, or visit eggharborcity.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Parks concert series: The Recreation Department’s free summer live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 24 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Summer Food Service Program: The Board of Education will participate in the 2018 Summer Food Service Program through Aug. 9 to provide children ages 18 and younger with a daily free meal. For information, call the school district office at 609-296-1719.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Woodbine
Kids Carnival: The seventh annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at Lincoln Park on Route 550. The free event for children of all ages will have food, games, gifts for all, music by DJ Jazmann, pony rides and arts and crafts. Children should wear a bathing suit and bring a towel for the water slides. For details, call Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez at 609-778-8172.