Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association meeting change: Instead of attending the regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the group is urging residents to attend the Ocean Wind open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Claridge Hotel. Speakers will present information about the proposed offshore wind farm. For information, of if you need transportation, call 609-328-1484.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Anthony Marino will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
'Remembering Jamie' fundraiser: The Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund will hold its annual Italian Night Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Elks Lodge, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat buffet are $13 for adults, $5 children. For information, call 609-369-2965.
Folsom
Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg's mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is holding its 10th annual Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and other items through Feb. 29 for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., or call 609-399-0128 for pickup service.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through March 31 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Casino Night fundraiser: Bishop McHugh Catholic School’s annual Casino Night fundraiser will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Ocean Drive, 3915 Landis Ave. The cost of admission is $40 per person, which includes a buffet dinner, gaming money and entertainment. There also will be raffle prizes, a 50-50 drawing and a silent auction. Tickets are available at the door or by texting/calling Mags Gleeson at 609-442-0155.
Stafford Township
Children's tea party: The Southern Regional FCCLA club will host the "Twisted, Tangled Tea Party," a Rapunzel-themed fairy tale event for ages 2 to 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8 in the high school 11/12 cafeteria. There will be food, games and prizes. Children may come dressed as their favorite princess or prince. A parent or guardian is asked to stay during event. Tickets are $20 per parent/child and $10 for each additional child.
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
