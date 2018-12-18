Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Christmas morning brunch: Bethany Grace Community Church seeks volunteers and donations for the free community brunch it will offer 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in the church outreach hall at 31 N. Pearl St. The brunch will feature a visit by Santa. For more information, visit faithinactioncentral.com or call Nick Dobrowolski at 855-818-3810, ext. 707, or mail nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com. Individuals also are encouraged to bring donations for the church’s food pantry to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. There will be no program on Dec. 27. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 is looking for new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Ocean Township
‘Blue Christmas’ service: Waretown United Methodist Church at 27 Bryant Road invites the community to a special service 7 p.m. Thursday. It is dedicated to those who are feeling a little “blue” due to a personal struggle and need time to reflect and heal. For more information, call 609-693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-296-1470.
Upper Township
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.