Atlantic City
Library to hold prohibition anniversary party: The Atlantic City Free Public Library invites the community to its Ring in the Roaring Twenties program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the second floor meeting room, main library branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. There will be 1920s-themed music, snacks and mocktails. Frank Ferry, author of “Nucky: The Real Story of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Boss,” will talk about Enoch “Nucky” Johnson and his role during the era. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or visit ACFPL.org.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser: Farmington Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 will host a fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at the firehouse at 301 Maple Ave. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door if available. Admission includes 10 games, extra games may be purchased separately. The event includes a raffle table. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com. For information, call 609-641-3951.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Ocean City
Van Drew to address Chamber of Commerce: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly membership meeting Jan. 23 at The Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St. The event will begin at noon and will feature guest speaker Congressman Jeff Van Drew. The lunch is $25. To RSVP, email info@ oceancitychamber.com or call 609-399-1412.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-1603 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect discarded live Christmas trees each Friday in January. For information, call 609-263-6000.
{a}{span class=”twDetailTime”}Surf City{/span}{/a}{div}Library book sale: The {a}Friends of the Island Library will hold a fundraiser book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. {/a}Saturday Jan 18 at Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library at 217 S. Central Ave. Proceeds support library programs and improvements to the branch. For information, call 609-494-2480.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Vineland{/a}{/div}NAMI Cumberland County guest speaker: NAMI Cumberland County, the Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave. The guest speaker will be Andria F. Balicki, manager of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services of the Inspira Health Network. The speaker’s presentation will be followed by concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.