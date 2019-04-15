Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: David Spatz, radio host at WOND 1400, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. His topic will be Atlantic City happenings and entertainment. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Poetry workshop: R.G. Evans, a published poet and creative writing teacher at Cumberland Regional High School, will lead a workshop for adults ages 18 and older from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May
Summer job fair: The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and City of Cape May are partnering with local businesses to hire seasonal and part-time employees for the summer in the hospitality, food, accommodations and retail sectors. Job seekers are invited to meet with potential employers from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. Bring a resume. For information, call 609-884-5508 or 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled, students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Hammonton
Photo sessions for family charity: Owner Allison Caracciolo-Gallagher will donate 100% of all sitting fees for every photo session booked from April 26-28 to the Center for Family Services. Allison Ann Studios is at 9 S. Washington St. For information, call 609-828-8331 or visit allisonannestudios.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Good Friday breakfast: Trinity United Methodist Church will host the 68th annual Good Friday breakfast 8 a.m. Friday at Trinity Hall, 100 S. Second St. The guest speaker will be Susan Miller, director of Jack & Jill Christian Nursery School in Millville. Music will be presented by John Chiarello and Hannah Kelly. Tickets are $8. Seating is limited to the first 136 people. For information, call 856-825-0700.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
Bus trip to Washington, D.C.: The Ocean City Arts Center is sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., on April 27. Tickets are $75. The bus departs the Arts Center at 7 a.m. and departs from Washington at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, 609-399-7628.
{a}Pleasantville{/a}{div class=”twDescription”}Rise City Church launch day: The community is invited to the opening of Rise City Church on Easter Sunday at South Main Street Elementary School, 701 S. Main St. Services are held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each Sunday. The first 100 guests will get a limited launch T-shirt and cafe refreshments will be available for everyone. For more information, visit RiseCityNJ.com.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Sea Isle City{/div}Bingo nights: The Italian-American Club will host monthly Bingo games on the third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club at 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Winners receive all cash prizes. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Food will be available for purchase.
Stafford Township{div class=”twDescription”}Fish fry dinner: Manahawkin Elks Lodge 2340 will hold its annual fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin. Tickets are $15. A fried fish, scallop dinner or combo dinner is available. Proceeds benefit NJ Elks Camp Moore, a summer camp for children with special needs. For information, call 609-597-1107 or visit manahawkinelks.org.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”_2pi9 _2pi2”} {/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Green Team round table discussion: The public is invited to join the Sustainable Jersey Green Team’s monthly meeting at 5 p.m. April 30 at the Upper Cape Branch Library. If you would like to participate, register at uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins also are welcome. For information, call Ralph Cooper at 609-464-0920 or visit uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com.{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}Wildwood{/div}{/div}Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.{p align=”center”}