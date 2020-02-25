Absecon
‘Annie Jr.’: The Absecon Drama Department will present the musical “Annie Jr.” 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Emma C. Attales Middle School, 800 Irelan Ave. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. For more information, call 609-641-5375.
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Black History Month event: Tony Day and the Across the Globe Music Group will perform 1 p.m. Saturday at the final Black History Month concert series at the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063.
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. invites the public to its book, audio and video sale to benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation. The book sale room is open daily through March 31 during regular library hours. For information, call 609-625-2776 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited teacher certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call 201-692-2816.
HS Drama Guild seeks donations: The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters Club needs donations and sponsors from local business owners for its “Broadway Brunch by the Beach” fundraiser to be held March 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. For information, email Francine at FMcCarty2@comcast.net or Tara at Tpietrowitz@gmail.com .
Free movie at the library: ”The Help,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.
Blood pressure screening: The Long Beach Island Health Department will conduct free screenings from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday March 3 at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Tuckerton

Women's History Month performance: Michèle LaRue will perform a one-woman show, "Someone Must Wash the Dishes: An Anti-Suffragist Satire" written in 1912 by social reform pioneer Marie Jenny Howe, 6:30 p.m. Monday March 9 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckertonborough.com.

Free movie: "Hidden Figures," rated PG, will be shown 6 p.m Monday, Feb. 24 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday Feb. 20 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Upper Township

2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Historical Society meets: Anybody interested in the preservation of local history may attend meetings of the Upper Township Historical Society 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to the next meeting of the Ventnor Democratic Club 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 at the Public Library, 6400 Atlantic Ave. Guest speakers will be freeholder candidates Caren Fitzpatrick, Celeste Fernandez and Nick Polito.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday March 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 7 at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Church yard sales: South Vineland United Methodist Church invites the community to its monthly indoor/outdoor yard sales from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through June 6. The church is at 2724 S. Main Road. For information, call 856-692-2152.

West Cape May

Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
