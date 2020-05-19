Atlantic City
Atlantic City Library virtual class: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program titled “Managing Stress for Teens and Adults” 4:30 p.m. Thursday with Melissa J. McLean, a professional counselor and owner of Morning Joy Counseling LLC. McLean will discuss stress and how to identify and manage stressors. Online registration is required. To access the registration form, visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
St. Thomas church services: St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church invites parishioners to view live-streamed worship services 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For log-on instructions, visit stthomasbrigantine.org. The church is preparing a plan for the reopening and restoration of services in the church.
Egg Harbor City
Register if you have special medical needs: Mayor Lisa Jiampetti is urging residents who have a medical need or a family member with a medical need to register with the city for special notifications. For assistance, call 609-804-6023. To sign up on the Blackboard Connect link, visit eggharborcity.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email stories to gehthsmuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist people experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bayfront July 18. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market to open: The 2020 farmers market will open Saturday at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks. For more information, visit DOOWW.com.
