Absecon:
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Avalon
Candidates meet-and-greet: The public is invited to meet the candidates for Borough Council from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive. The event is hosted by the 7-Mile Beach Democratic Club. For information, call 609-967-3244.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Hammonton
‘Let’s Knit’ Club: Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to bring and work on their knit and crochet projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays at the Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Library meeting: Friends of the Little Egg Harbor Branch of the Ocean County Library will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the library, 290 Mathistown Road. All are welcome. For information, 609-294-1197.
Millville
Garden Club lecture: Countryside Garden Club will host a free lecture “Put a Bee in Your Bonnet,” by local beekeeper Doris Morgan at 2 p.m. April 4 at the Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St. The topic will cover the life of honey bees, how they function and their importance to plants. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-835-3426.
Northfield
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Sea Isle City
Hope One mobile outreach: The Hope One van will be at the Acme Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The program’s goal is to provide drug rehabilitation and counseling services to people prior to conflicts with law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Hope One is a partnership with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and numerous service organizations in Cape May County. For more information, visit cmcpros.net/hope-one.
Upper Deerfield Township
Spring musical: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will be performed by middle school students at the Woodruff School ACE Music Program 7 p.m. April 12 and 13, with matinees 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 in the cafetorium in Seabrook. For ticket information, visit udts.org or call Dana Frazer at 856-455-2267, ext. 4220.{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}Green Team round table: The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team will hold a work session meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions about environmental and green programs and practices. Registration is requested but walk-ins also are welcome. For information, call 609-464-0920 or email Ralph Cooper, Green Team chairman, at uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com.
Vineland {/div}{/div}Family movie night: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. will host a family movie and craft night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call for the movie title. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.{p align=”center”}