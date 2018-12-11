Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Richard S. Dovey, president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa: Children are invited to bring their letters to Santa through Dec. 15 to the large red mailbox outside Independent Volunteer Fire Company 2 at 51 N. White Horse Pike through Saturday. Postage is not required. Each letter should have a legible name and return address to receive a reply. There is no cost to participate in the program. For information, call Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Ocean City
Christmas Market at Ocean City Arts Center: Pottery and mosaic artists will exhibit and sell their works through Saturday at the Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., in the Community Center. For information, call 609-399-7628.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: Free blood-pressure screenings are offered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Holiday beach tags on sale: Limited edition holiday beach tags are available at the preseason rate of $20 each. Purchase tags at the Tax Office in City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Room 204, second floor, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, or at the Welcome Center, which is also open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Cash or checks only.
{a} {/a}