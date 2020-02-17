Atlantic City
Black History Month event: Eddie Morgan & REK’D 4 JAZZ will perform 1 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., as part of the library’s Black History Month concert series. The show is free. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. For information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is holding its 10th annual Food Is Love drive through Feb. 29 to collect food for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., or call 609-399-0128 for pickup service.
Pleasantville
‘A Night of Dance’: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 1301 Fernwood and Columbia avenues invites the community to a special presentation 6 p.m. Friday. There will be inspirational performances and special guests. All are welcome. For more information, call the church at 609- 641-4342.
Somers Point
Paint night: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road will hold a paint night fundraiser from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. All are welcome. Admission is $10. For information, visit lifegatenj.org.
Ventnor
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to the next meeting of the Ventnor Democratic Club 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Library, 6400 Atlantic Ave. Guest speakers will be freeholder candidates Caren Fitzpatrick, Celeste Fernandez and Nick Polito.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
