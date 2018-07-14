Atlantic City
English as a second language class: The Free Public Library will hold free classes for residents to become proficient in English from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Classes will be held at the main branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For more information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Avalon
History of Avalon presentation: Join interpreter Bill Mengel to learn about local origins, founders, infrastructure and early businesses in ‘The Railroad Age: Through 1939’ from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the History Center, 215 39th St. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalon freelibrary.org.
Bridgeton
Bilingual storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to hear stories in Spanish from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs and a small craft. It’s free to attend. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Hammonton
Free movie matinee: Youth are invited to watch a movie from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. Call for the title. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Mullica Township
Historical Society guest speaker: Butterfly expert Noelle Gardelle will give an update about the importance of butterflies in the environment at the next meeting of the Mullica in the Pines Historical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The group meets at the Hilda Frame School on Nesco Road. Meetings are open to the public. For information, call 609-561 4034.
Sea Isle City
Farmers market: Purchase fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28 at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. For information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Bingo nights: The public is invited to play Bingo third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club, 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Winners receive all cash prizes. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments can be purchased.
Stafford Township
Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held from 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call Helen at 609-971-2798 or Yvonne at 609-242-5449.
Ventnor
Chuck’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The local sports fundraiser will end its 30-year run and hold its final tournament the weekend of July 21-22 at the Ventnor Educational Community Complex, 400 N. Lafayette Ave. The tournament is open to all ages, male and female. Shirts will be given to the first 250 paid players. The entry fee is $75 per team. Registration deadline is July 16. For information, call 609-487-9481 or email chucks3on3 @gmail.com.
Vineland
Friends of Library need support: Due to the Public Library’s budget crisis, purchasing of any new material for the public has been restricted in order to allocate funding toward general library operations, according to a library Facebook post. The Friends of the Library created an Amazon wish list for anyone who may want to purchase new books, DVDs, music or supplies for the library. To help, visit smile.amazon.com For more information, call 856-794-4244 or visit vinelandlibrary.org.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}Woodbine{p class=”font_8”}{a class=”brandingLink”}Library Teen Scene: Teens and tweens are invited to hang out, try a craft and play games from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 800 Monroe Ave. It’s free. For information, call {/a}609-463-6340 or visit teen@cmclibrary.org