Atlantic City
St. Michael’s pasta dinner: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of Unico National and St. Michael’s Church will hold its annual pasta dinner and St. Joseph’s Table from noon to 5 p.m. March 3 at the church’s Quaremba Hall, 15 N. Georgia Ave. There will be entertainment by Joe De Gennaro. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10. For information, call Carmine Bonanni at 609-823-5757 or email cbonanni@aol.com.
Brigantine
Shabbat Across America: Temple Beth Shalom invites the community to join the Shabbat Across America event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 1 at the synagogue at 4419 W. Brigantine Ave. The event encourages synagogue members to bring, friends, neighbors and co-workers to mingle, eat and ask questions. A catered dinner provided by Seashore Gardens is offered. The cost is $25. RSVP needed by noon Feb. 25. For information, call 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Longport
Herb Stern Scholarship info: Applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund are available. The program is open to student residents of any age, graduating high school or currently attending a form of higher education, who demonstrate scholastic achievement, civic leadership and a strong work ethic. The deadline to apply is April 15. For more information, call 609-541-3628 or visit longportscholarshipfund.com.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 22 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Quizzo Night: The public is invited to enjoy an evening of questions and answers from 7 to 9 p.m. March 1 in the auditorium at Saint Joseph Church, 44th Street and Central Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for ages 4-9. A children’s program will be offered. Let the parish know if you are bringing youngsters. Complimentary pizza will be served. The event is BYOB. For information, call 609-263-3812.
Surf City
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses, party dresses, evening gowns and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Larger sizes are especially needed. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.
Vineland
Fellowship service: New Bethel AME Church at 414 N. Seventh St. invites the community to its annual fellowship service 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Claude Rozier of St. John AME Zion Church in Mizpah. For more information call 856-691-1349.
Woodbine
Free rabies clinic: The borough's annual rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at the Ambulance Corps Building/Public Safety facility on DeHirsch Avenue. Residents are asked to have dogs on leashes with proper collars and cats in carriers. Information about low-cost spay and neuter programs will be available at the clinic. For information, call the Clerk's Office at 609-861-2153.