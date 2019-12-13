Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Free GED/HSE Classes: Residents who need a high school diploma can get help from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 1 to help prepare for the GED/HSE exam. Materials and lunch will be provided. The program is held at Oceanside I Family Success Center, 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800 or visit oceanside1fsc.org.
Barnegat Township
Holiday movies: "The Holly and the Ivy," not rated, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It's free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Pleasantville
School bands Winter Concert: The community is invited to a joint Winter Concert presented by the Middle School of Pleasantville Band and Pleasantville High School Band at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school auditorium, 701 Mill Road. The Middle School will perform first, followed by the high school. Both bands will join together for the final selection. The concert is free to attend.
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through Dec. 24 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: The 2020 holiday beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. They are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Welcome Center, and weekdays at the Tax Office in City Hall. For general information, call the 609-263-4461, ext. 1215.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
