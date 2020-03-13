Absecon
Clothing/linens drive: Enphront Veteran’s Services, Atlantic City, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 is collecting gently-used men’s suits and new twin-size bedding. Donations may be dropped off from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25 at American Legion Post 28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-618-1250.
Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting rescheduled: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. on the revised date of April 8 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor Township
Children’s Easter Egg Hunt: Children ages 2-10 years are invited to participate in the free annual Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 1 p.m. April 5 at Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road. The event will be held rain or shine. Children should bring a basket to collect eggs. All children are welcome, but must be accompanied by a parent or adult. For information, call the church office at 609-927-3838 or visit greentree.org.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Folsom
Free rabies clinic: Residents may bring their pets from 9 to 11 a.m. March 21 to the borough garage at 1461 Backline Road. A previous proof of vaccination is requested. For more information, call Patti Gatto at Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or visit folsomborough.com.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longport- publiclibrary.org.
Lower Township
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Margate
Concerned Citizens meeting: All citizens are invited to the next meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
Poetry workshops: Local author and poet R.G. Evans facilitates poetry nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. Ages 18 and older are welcome. The event is free to attend. For information, call 856-825-7087.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Ocean City
Colony Club fashion show: The Colony Club, a women’s civic organization, will hold a fashion show luncheon and scholarship fundraiser from 11:30 to 3 p.m. March 28 at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, a 50/50, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-247-1332.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Free rabies clinic: The Municipal Clerk’s Office will host a free rabies clinic for cats and dogs from 10 to 11 a.m. March 21 inside the former public school building at 4501 Park Road. Visitors are asked to use the north Park Road entrance. The clinic is open to all local residents, visitors and members of surrounding communities. Dog licenses also will be on sale during the clinic for any dog that resides in the city. For more information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1216.
Stafford Township
Southern Regional Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony: The 31st annual High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. March 28 at Calloway’s Restaurant, Route 9, Staffordville. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Appetizers and a buffet are included; there will be a cash bar. RSVP by March 20 to Sue Spaschak at sspaschak@srsd.net or call 609-597-9481, ext. 4319.
Vineland
Business meet and greet: Main Street Vineland will sponsor its next Mix, Mingle & Meet event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vegans Are Us, 636 E. Landis Ave. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
West Cape May
Community Shred Day: The borough will host a free Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 9 at Borough Hall parking lot at 732 Broadway. Services are provided by ProShred Security. The event is also open to residents outside the community.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings available to residents: Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. Residents are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 to the gazebo on the bikepath at Washington and DeHirsch avenue. The seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Several varieties will be available. For information, call 609-861-2153.
