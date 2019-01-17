Atlantic City
Read-in program: The library will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its sixth annual MLK Read-in at 1 p.m. Saturday, main library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free and open to all ages. Special guests and library staff members are scheduled to read selections including “I Have a Dream,” “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” and “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.” For information, call 609-345-2269.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Hammonton
CPR training: A free CPR certification course will be held beginning 8 a.m. Monday at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall at 30 Front St. The course will be provided by the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad as part of Stockton’s 15th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. The training is free and expected to run about four hours. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. All interested individuals are invited to attend, but it is required that participants are physically fit in order to properly perform CPR. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration is encouraged. To register, visit stockton.edu/MLKday.
Longport
Art on display: An exhibit of works from students at the Tighe Middle School may be viewed daily through Feb. 28 during regular business hours at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPubliclibrary.org.
Millville
Mr. Millville contest: Millville High School will crown its next Mr. Millville at its annual show beginning 7 p.m. Friday at the Lakeside Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10. The contestants are David Woody, Timothy Wright, Jacob Parent, Kyle Crawford, Matthew Price, Jamal Ellis, Garrett Musey, Kevin Smith, Dominic Buonadonna, Gavin Smith and Kyle Plummer.
Ocean City
Blessing Bags donations needed: The Ocean City Board of Realtors and the REACH organization are teaming with the Angels in Motion Organization to create Blessing Bags to assist individuals battling with the disease of addiction. A Blessing Bag party to assemble the bags is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the OCBOR office at 405 22nd St. Donations of snack-size food items, socks, new underwear, toothbrushes and other toiletries are needed. For information, call Damon Bready at 609-703-3030 or Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others to color pages 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials are provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Coat drive: The Mrs. Brizzle’s annual coat drive continues through the end of January. Bring gently used and new coats, jackets and fleece hoodies to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4601 Landis Ave., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. All items collected will be delivered to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. For more details, call 609-263-2773.
Somers Point
African violets presentation: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the community to a talk by plant specialist Donna Brining at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Senior Center, Ambler and Massachusetts avenues. She will conduct a clinic to diagnose problems and offer growing tips. For more information, call 609-214-6967.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Surf City

Afternoon Movie: "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch library at 217 S. Central Ave. It's free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Woodbine

Staying healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor six classes designed to teach those 51 years and older how to become healthy and stay that way as they age. Sessions will be held at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 and 13. Lunch will be provided. Anybody who completes the entire program will receive a $50 gift card. Registration is required. Seating is limited. For information, call Lisa Pilli at 609-522-5960 or email lisa@capeassist.org.