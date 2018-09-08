Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Whelan’s Whales fall registration: Free swimming and water safety lessons are available to any child registered in the local school system through a joint program by the Brigantine Aquatic Center, Make a Splash, the City of Atlantic City, the Board of Education and the Recreation Program. To register, send a Facebook page message with your child’s grade, name and school. For more information, visit Whelan’s Whales.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Call for artists: The EHT Nature Reserve will hold its third annual Natural Art Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Arboretum on Schoolhouse Drive. Artists are invited to submit works with a focus on nature. If you would like to participate, call 609-892-1019 or email katjss@ verizon.net.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 973-713-1468.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and wear comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Sea Isle City
Movie night: The Public Library at 4800 Central Ave. will show the drama/romance film “Finding Your Feet,” rated PG-13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.