Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Due to a scheduling change, the guest speaker for Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting will be Amy Gatto, chairwoman of the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders. The meeting will be held at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638.
Avalon
Candidates meet-and-greet: The public is invited to meet the candidates for Borough Council from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive. The event is hosted by the 7-Mile Beach Democratic Club. For information, call 609-967-3244.
Barnegat Township
Vietnam War Veterans Day: American Legion Post 232 and VFW Post 10092 will host the community’s second annual salute to Vietnam vets at 3 p.m. Friday at Fred Watts Gazebo Park, South Main Street and Bay Avenue. The event is open to the public and Vietnam veterans are encouraged to attend. An informal reception for veterans will be held following the ceremony at the American Legion Post at 499 N. Main St. For information, call 908-461-8409.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. It’s free to join. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor City
Project Child Find: The Public School District will conduct its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5 years old. Residents who have concerns that their child may not be typically developing may call Gina Forester at 609-965-1034, ext. 136.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
”Harvey”: The Little Egg Theatre Company will present the comedy “Harvey,” by Mary Chase, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Edward Thornton Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. Tickets are $12 at door.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
Bus trip to Washington, D.C.: The Ocean City Arts Center is sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., on April 27. Tickets are $75. The bus departs the Arts Center at 7 a.m. and departs from Washington at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, 609-399-7628.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Port Republic
Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stafford Township
{a}Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call {/a}{a}Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Macquire at 609-812-9348. {/a}
Wildwood Crest
Mayor’s Wellness Walk: The borough will host its second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk beginning 9 a.m. April 6 along the bike path. The walk/fun run is free and open to the public. Meet at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run. For information, call 609-523-0202.
