Absecon
Patron of the Arts celebration: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host an evening of art, music, food and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave. Local and regional artists will be on display. Light fare and wine will be provided there will be acoustic music by Don ‘The Medicine Man’ Farrar. The event is free, but donations are accepted. To register to attend, visit abseconarts.com
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Harry Hurley, host of WPG talk radio show “Hurley in the Morning,” will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Lacey Township
”Coffee Talk”: The Lacey Township Recreation Department hosts a get-together 10 a.m. second Fridays of every month at 818 W. Lacey Road in Forked River where residents can socialize. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 609-693-1100, ext. 2203.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Millville
‘Strengthening Families’ program: The Holly City Family Success Center at 21 E. Main St. hosts a 14-week interactive family strengthening program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday. The activities are free and open to all interested families. Families that complete eight or more sessions receive a $100 gift card. There is no fee, but pre-registration is required. Families can register by calling 856-327-1510 or call Lisa Romano at 856-776-7979 or email lromano@hollycitydevelopment.org.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. The public is invited to enjoy a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For take-out orders, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m. For information, visit legion524ocnj.com.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For information, visit legion184.org or the Facebook page.
@legion184
Woodbine
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older to stay healthy. Sessions will be held at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.