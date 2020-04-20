Atlantic City
Absecon Lighthouse hosting ‘stay at home’ art contest: Absecon Lighthouse is hosting a “stay at home” art contest called “Abby and the Arts” for Atlantic City students in grades 1 through 12. The lighthouse is awarding cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners. Artwork must be original work inspired by the Absecon Lighthouse and created in the following categories: Drawing/painting, photography or poetry. Only one submission per student is permitted. Submissions must be sent in by 3 p.m. May 15. For more information, call 609-449-1360 or visit AbseconLighthouse.org.
Brigantine
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas RC Church and the Police Department will co-sponsor a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Philip Hall. Appointments are required for social distancing. For more information, call 800-REDCROSS.
Longport
Longport scholarship applications extended: The deadline for submitting applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund has been extended to May 1. Longport students who are graduating high school or who are currently in college are eligible to apply. For details and to access the application form, visit longportscholarshipfund.com.
Margate
Beach badge sales suspended: The city is suspending all 2020 beach badge sales until May 1. Reservations are being accepted via mail to City Hall. For more information, visit margate-nj.com/.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contest-ants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade on July 18.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open, but donations are needed. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
