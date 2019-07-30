Atlantic City
Former librarian to discuss debut book: Former Atlantic City Teen Services Librarian and new author M.K. England returns to the Main Library at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 to discuss her debut book, “The Disasters,” a young adult sci-fi adventure. The library will have a limited supply of England’s book to give to those in attendance. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050.
Bridgeton
Spanish storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to a bilingual storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs, stories and a small craft project. New members are welcome. The program is free, and registration is not required. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Summer concert series: The community is invited to the free music program from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28 at Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. Food and beverages will be for sale. For performer information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Sewing Club: Ages 9 and older are invited to a beginner program to learn how to embroider, use a sewing machine and work on projects from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in the park at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothing. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Ocean City
Fishing Club open house: The Ocean City Fishing Club will hold an open house at the pier from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to benefit the Ocean City Food Cupboard. Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or a cash donation to help the food cupboard. There will be guided tours and fishing demonstrations. The open house coincides with the city’s Family Night on the Boardwalk.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noonThursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woodbine
Annual Kids Carnival: The borough’s eighth annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lincoln Park along Route 550. The event is free and will be held rain or shine. For information, call 609-778-8172.