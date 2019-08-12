Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Dianne Rutordelli will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Barnegat Township
Family movie night: “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse,” rated PG, will be shown from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor Township
Under the Stars movies: “Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse,” rated PG, will be shown Saturday at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. Weather permitting, start time is at dusk, about 8 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For information, call 609-272-8120.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Margate
Beth Israel hosts beach services: The community is invited to attend Friday night worship services on the Huntington Avenue beach 5:30 p.m. Friday. If the weather is uncooperative, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Bring a beach chair. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Mays Landing
Vacation Bible School: Youth in the community are invited to attend “Mars and Beyond” Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 6011 Main St. Registration is requested but walk ins are welcome. The program is being held in conjunction with the Mays Landing Presbyterian Church. Pre-K and kindergarten children will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; grades 1 through sixth from 6 to 8:30 p.m. An adult VBS will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-705-4756.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Stafford Township
Blood drive: There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. All healthy adults are invited to donate. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. For information, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Vineland
Free Tai Chi class: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. will hold an open “moving meditation” session from noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. It is designed for seniors but open to all. Class size is limited and registration is required. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Borough receives funding for upgrades to food bank building: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough received $25,100 from the United States Department of Agriculture-Rural Development for further upgrades to the Public Safety Building, which houses the food distribution center sponsored by the First Baptist Church. The funds will be used for HVAC upgrades and the installation of a handicapped accessible ramp. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.