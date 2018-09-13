Absecon
Historical Society presentation: Robert Reid, president of the Absecon Historical Society, will present The History of the United States Constitution from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Howlett Hall, 100 New Jersey Ave. The talk is open to the community. For information, call 609-645-3023.
Atlantic City
Hispanic Heritage Month craft: The Public Library invites kids ages 6 to 12 to make a craft with a Hispanic theme 3:30 p.m. Friday in the second floor meeting room at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. All supplies will be provided. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Men’s Health Day: AtlantiCare will host a Men’s Health Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex, 1401 Atlantic Ave. There will be free screenings for prostate cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Reservations are recommended. AtlantiCare will give a $20 gift card to attendees who visit all educational tables. To register, or for more information, call 609-484-7355.
Buena Vista Township
Shredding event: Residents may securely destroy confidential documents and records during a shredding event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway. Proof of residency is required. There is a limit of three boxes per resident or business. For more information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Hammonton
Hammonton First opens headquarters: Residents are invited from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the Hammonton First headquarters on 12th Street, near the railroad tracks. The event is free. There will be live music, food and beverages. Voters may meet with Town Council candidates. The office will be open daily through Election Day. For information, call 609-517-6324.
Linwood
Fall farmers market: Fresh produce and local vendors will be available at the fall farmers market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 3 at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, visit linwoodfarmersmarket.com.
Mays Landing
Art in the Park: The Hamilton Historical Society will hold its Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50. The rain date is Sunday.
Ocean Township
Sunday of Service: Pastor Dawn Corlew of the Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave., invites the community to help people in need from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. A brief worship service will be followed with groups working on projects throughout town. All ages are welcome. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. For information or to register, call 609 693-3134.
Pleasantville
Walk-a-thon: The Future Leaders Organization will host a community walk-a-thon from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Center, Bayview Avenue and Broad Street. The event benefits the rebuilding project. For information, call 609-457-8125 or 609-383-9887 or visit 100FutureLeaders.org.
Stafford Township
{a}Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.{/a}
{a}Strathmere{/a}
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. FOr information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Tuckerton{div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}Telescope Night: Pearl Observatory will host a public viewing of the night sky from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. The program is suitable for ages 5 and older. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”} {/div}{a}Vineland {/a}
Voter Registration Day at library: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. will participate in National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25. Residents may visit from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to register to vote. For information, call 856-794-4244 or visit vinelandlibrary.org.
Woodbine
Community outreach event: Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will hold a Fellowship and Fun program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22. There will be food, music, a bounce house for kids and games. Helping agencies and vendors will offer information. For information, or to register as a vendor, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.{p align=”center”}