Absecon
Patron of the Arts celebration: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host an evening of art, music, food and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave. Local and regional artists will be on display. Light fare and wine will be provided there will be acoustic music by Don ‘The Medicine Man’ Farrar. The event is free, but donations are accepted. To register to attend, visit abseconarts.com.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Barnegat Township
Art at the library: Frank Grasso will share his photographs of local wildlife and scenery through Jan. 31 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. The free exhibit can be viewed during normal business hours. For more information, call 609-698-3331.
Middle Township
School district holds planning meetings: Parents, students, community members, government leaders and business owners are invited to attend a series of meetings by the Board of Education to discuss the school district’s strategic planning initiative. Meetings are scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 in the cafeteria at Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. For information, call 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect discarded live Christmas trees each Friday in January. Residents are asked to put their trees at the curb. For information, call 609-263-6000.
Stafford Township
NAMI Support Group meets: Parents and caregivers of a loved one with mental illness are welcome to a meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its next meeting Jan. 13 and invites prospective new members to attend. The guest speaker will be Mary Ann Hamidy from the Youth Advocacy Program. For information, call 856-692-3977.
