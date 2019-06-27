Absecon
2019 Best Flower Pot in Town Garden Party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its annual event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 10 on the lawn of the Historic Jonathan Pitney House at 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 11. The reception will feature the 25 artists competing for the The Best Pot in Town award and guests may vote for their favorite design. There will be music by Patty Blee and Rodger Gardella, light fare and sangria. Admission is a $10 donation. Proceeds from the event will be used to promote an appreciation of the arts through education and art-related experiences. For information, visit thebestpotintown.com.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park concerts: The Recreation Department will host a free summer concert series held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. June 28: Tidal Wave Band; July 5: Cumberland County College Jazz & Wind Bank. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For information, call 609-272-8120.
Galloway Township
Summer art show: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center invites the public to view its summer show “Local Color, Beaches, Fields and Flowers,” through Sept. 21 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The exhibit is open during regular library hours. Visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Hammonton
Call for artists: The Hammonton Arts Center will accept entries for its “Summertime” exhibit through Saturday at the gallery at 10 S. Second St. The entry fee is $9 for members submitting up to five works, $12 for nonmembers submitting up to four works and $5 for student entries. First place winners in each category will receive a $50 cash prize and a blue ribbon. For more information, call 609-567-5360
Longport
Guest author: Doug Farrell will read from his new children’s book “Humpy Saves the Day,” about a green sea turtle who overcomes adversity to become a hero, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Sea Isle City
City Council reorganization meeting: The public is invited to attend the reorganization meeting and swearing in of Mayor Len Desiderio and Councilmen Frank Edwardi and Bill Kehner at noon July 1 at the Excursion Park Band Shell, JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. In the event of foul weather, the meeting will take place at City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Woodbine
Lincoln Park clean up: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its annual community clean up of the playground equipment at Lincoln Park along Route 550 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers are encouraged to participate. The rain date is July 6. A cookout will follow for those participating. For more information, call Mayor William Pikolycky at 609-861-5301.