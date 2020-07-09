Absecon
Best Flower Pot Garden Party: The winner of the Best Flower Pot Contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for 6 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 30. There will be light fare, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Wear a facial covering. Tickets are $10, ages 10 and younger $3. For information, visit the group’s facebook page.
Atlantic City
Children, teens summer reading program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 15. Children and teenagers of all ages are invited to participate. To register, visit acfpl.readsquared.com or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050. Those who register for programs will be provided with instructions and Zoom meeting details.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Under the Stars Movie Nights: Families are invited to watch an outdoor movie sponsored by the Park and Recreation Department at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Movies start at 8 p.m., weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. July 18: “E.T”; Aug. 15: “Goonies.” For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
{a}Wildwood{/a}{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 14: “Toy Story 4”; July 21: “The Star”; July 28: “Abominable”; Aug. 11: “The Incredibles”; Aug. 18: “Pinocchio”; Aug. 25: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Wildwood Crest{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Christmas in July canceled: The borough will not hold its Christmas in July Festival, previously scheduled for July 25, due to outdoor gathering limits,officials announced. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.