Absecon
Concerts in the park: There will be live music 7 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave. There will be food available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket. Admission is free. For information, call 609-641-0663 or visit AbseconNJ.gov.
Atlantic City
Moon landing exhibit at library: To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Free Public Library will display NASA space memorabilia from the personal collection of librarian Ben Pensiero through August. The exhibit is located near the help desk at the main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Longport
Historical museum opens: The Longport Historical Society Museum and Porch Store at 2305 Atlantic Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Labor Day. Michael Cohen’s video “Longport The Way We Were,” is shown every week. For information, call 609-487-7403.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
‘End of Summer One-Day Book Sale’: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will hold a fundraising book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the library atrium, 1735 Simpson Ave. All proceeds support the programs sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library. For more information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
Pleasantville
Giveaway event: The Grace Community Family Life Center, 300 Shadeland Ave., will hold “The Great Big Giveaway” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The community is invited. There will be all types of household items, clothing, tools, toys and food available. For more information, call 609-641-4701.
Somers Point
Historical Museum hours: The Somers Point Historical Museum at 745 Shore Road is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through August. Additional hours are Tuesdays in July and August from 7 to 9 p.m. The museum, built circa 1886, houses exhibits and vintage photos. Donations related to Somers Point are welcome. For information, call 609-927-8002 or visit somerspointhistory.org.
Vineland
CBD oil information program: Victor Dziuba will talk about the research-backed benefits of cannabinoids from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The free program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For informtion, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.