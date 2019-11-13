Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Cardiologist Dr. Devander Akula will be the guest speaker at about Atrial Fibrillation Ablations in heart disease.will be the guest speaker Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. He will talk about atrial fibrillation ablations in heart disease. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Buena Vista Township
Holiday Gift Boutique: The Special Events Committee will host its second annual Holiday Gift Boutique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Egg Harbor City
Opera dinner: Bonilla Vocal Academy will host its fourth annual event 6:30 p.m. Saturday. This year’s theme is “A Night in Spain,” featuring opera arias by Teresa Bonilla and guests in Spanish or written by Spanish composers. The event will be held at Teamsters Local 331, 1 Philadelphia Ave. A scholarship to a deserving voice student will be awarded. Limited tickets are available for $40. For more information, call 609-289-9943.
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa project: Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2 invites children to drop off their letters to Santa from through Dec. 15 in the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike. Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address written legibly. A reply will be sent to the child from Santa. It is not necessary to include return postage. The service is free and staffed by volunteers. Donations are appreciated.
Linwood
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Nominations sought for business awards: The Pleasantville Economic Development, Tourism and Special Events Advisory Committee seeks nominations for its Business of the Year awards. Nomination forms are available at City Hall or email Pleasantvillebiz @gmail.com. The deadline for submission is Dec. 1.
Tuckerton
Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. For information, call 609-296-2701.
Ventnor

Lung cancer awareness walk: A 1-mile Walk to Survive fundraiser to benefit the Every Breath Counts Foundation will be held 10 a.m. Saturday along the Ventnor Boardwalk. Registration begins 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center, Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. The cost to participate through Oct. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and younger. On site registration is $30 adults, $20 youth. Lung cancer survivors walk for free. For information, visit everybreathcounts.net

Woodbine
Preschool storytime: The local branch of the Cape May County Library at 800 Monroe St. will hold a preschool storytime 10 a.m. Thursdays in November. All children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are invited. Some storytimes include a craft or sensory activity. Registration is not required. For information, call 609-463-6354 or visit cmclibrary.org.
