Atlantic City
Veterans program: The Atlantic City Regional Stand Down, a free event to help homeless vets and/or their families, is tentatively scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at All Wars Memorial Museum, 1510 Adriatic Ave. The event will have information about VA benefits, legal services, housing and employment, medical, mental health and addiction counseling and a clothing giveaway. Transportation questions should be directed to Rebekah Rosado at 856-203-0375. Donations and volunteers are welcome. For information, call Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268 or email sajobssjds@aol.com.
Egg Harbor City
Register if you have special medical needs: Mayor Lisa Jiampetti is urging residents who have a medical need or if a member of their family has a medical need to register with the city for special notifications. For assistance, call 609-804-6023. To sign up on the Blackboard Connect link, visit eggharborcity.org.
Ocean City
New date for Colony Club fashion show: The Colony Club, a women’s civic organization, announces the revised date for its fashion show luncheon and scholarship fundraiser will be June 14. The event is set for 11:30 to 3 p.m. at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, a 50/50, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-247-1332.
Sea Isle City
2020 beach tags: The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is available to the public. The machine accepts cash only. The public can also pre-order seasonal beach tags by using the city’s online beach tag application form. For more information, visit seaislecitynj.us.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels meeting: The April 7 meeting of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is canceled. Members are urged to check their emails for additional information regarding community projects. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
West Cape May

Community Shred Day: The borough will host a free Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 9 at Borough Hall parking lot at 732 Broadway. Services are provided by ProShred Security. The event is also open to residents outside the community.
