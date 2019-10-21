Absecon
ABCD Halloween parade: The rescheduled Halloween parade and costume contest hosted by the Absecon Business and Commercial Development Corporation will be held Sunday at Heritage Park behind City Hall. Registration for children in costume begins at 12:45 p.m. and the parade starts at 1:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to homemade costumes in the categories of Spookiest, Funniest, Most Original, Best Group and Best Float.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club meets: World Polio Awareness Day will be recognized at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Buena Vista Township
Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives: Donations of canned food and nonperishable items for the Community Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center and the Abundant Living Church Food Bank may be brought to the township post offices, the municipal building, and the Community Center on Jackson Road. Thanksgiving donations may be dropped off through Nov. 9, and Christmas donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Eagleswood Township
Gift auction fundraiser: The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fight Cancer gift auction sponsored by the Greater Atlantic Cancer Fund will be held 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Firehouse, 219 Railroad Ave., West Creek. Doors open 2 p.m. Admission is $5. The event is for adults only. For information, call 609-335-5453.
Longport
Historical Society Museum fall hours: The museum is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through November. It is located at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-904-5379.
Millville
Miss Holly City contest: Millville High School will hold the annual Miss Holly City contest 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Performing Arts Center at Lakeside Middle School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets may be purchased at the door for $10. For information about reserved seating, visit the school website.
Northfield
‘Show Up for Shabbat’ service: The community is invited to a special Shabbat service at Beth Israel beginning 5:30 p.m. Friday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the attack at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Beth Israel is at 2501 Shore Road. Rabbi David M. Weis will deliver a sermon reflecting on the climate of hatred. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 609-641-3600.
Ocean City
Chamber of Commerce Welcome Night: The community is invited to the annual Welcome Night event hosted by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Civic Center at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk. Admission is free. There will be door prizes provided by local businesses. For information, call 609-399-1412.
Woodbine
Stop the Violence vigil: The community is invited to a presentation and candlelight vigil in recognition of domestic violence awareness 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held at the pavilion across from the municipal building. The rain location will be at Horne’s Temple Lighthouse Deliverances Ministries at 215 Washington Ave.
