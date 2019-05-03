Atlantic City
Candidates Night: The First Ward Civic Association invites the community to meet the candidates 6:30 p.m. May 7 at the Uptown Complex. For information, call 609-344-5648.
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Cape May
Garden Club plant sale: The Garden Club of Cape may will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Rotary Park. Sale items will include veggies and herbs grown at the vocational technical school and perennials home-grown by Garden Club members. Proceeds from sales benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship fund. For information, call 609-884-6415.
Egg Harbor City
Dinner honoring mothers and fathers: The Latino Club of Egg Harbor City invites the community to its annual Mother’s and Father’s Day Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. May 11 at the Teamster’s Hall, 1 Philadelphia Ave. There will be food, music, door prizes and entertainment by DJ Jorge Restrepo. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and free for ages 10 and younger. For information, call 609-703-4288 or 609-839-3840.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration vendors needed: EPOCH Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Festivities include food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities. There will also be a series of speakers from local churches and schools who will discuss this year’s theme, “Black Migration.” Vendor spaces are $15. For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Vendor & Craft Fair: The Zonta Club of Southern Ocean County invites the community to a vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. There will be more than 40 vendors, artists and crafters on site. For information, call 609-296-8768.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. For more information, visit Millvillehistoricalsociety.org.
Pleasantville
Church holds personal care drive: The Missionary Ministry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is collecting personal care items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission during the month of May. The community may bring donations of soap, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items to the church office at Fernwood and Columbia avenues. Monetary donations also are accepted. For information, call 609-517-7849.
Somers Point
Plant swap: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to its plant swap during its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 7 in the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. Bring your garden plants potted or in a container suitable to take home. Starter plants for the vegetable and native gardens at Somers Mansion are welcome as well. For more information call 609-214-6967.
Stafford Township

Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient's favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Tuckerton

Vineland

Casting call for video: Main Street Vineland is looking for volunteers to take part in a video highlighting the shopping and dining experiences available in the community. Extras and behind-the-scenes support is needed from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 17. The rain date will be Monday, May 20. Clothing with any visible brand logos will not be permitted during filming. It is also recommended that participants bring different changes of clothing for use in multiple shots. For information, call 856-794-8653.
Borough yard sale: The 12th annual borough yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 throughout community. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, which means that there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of your street to point the way for shoppers. There is no rain date. For information, call Municipal Clerk Suzanne Schumann at 609-884-1005, ext. 100 or email sschumann@westcapemay.us.
Wildwood
Sweet Life concert: The First Baptist of Wildwood invites the community a free concert by Sweet Life beginning 4 p.m. May 5. The church is at Maple and Atlantic avenues. For information, call 609-522-2981.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance to meet: Mayor William Pikolycky invites the community to attend the quarterly meeting of the Municipal Alliance at 5 p.m. May 8 at the Stockton University Anne Azeez Instructional Annex of the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine History, 610 Washington Ave. There will be a presentation titled “Marijuana and Vaping” by Temerity Berry of Cape Assist. Refreshments will follow the presentation.