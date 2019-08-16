Absecon
Citizen of the Year dinner: Roy Talley, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, will be honored as the 2019 Absecon Citizen of the Year on Aug. 28 at Villa Rifici, 308 E. White Horse Pike. Tickets are $40. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 609-204-0600 or email swapforrent@yahoo.com.
Barnegat Township
Monday movie: “Fighting With My Family,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Brigantine
Flea market: The Brigantine Historical Society will hold its annual flea market fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, at the 26th Street recreation fields. For information, call 609-266-9339.
Egg Harbor Township
Monday Morning Madness: Magician Chad Juros will perform 11 a.m. Monday at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. The event is free and open to all ages. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-272-8120.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
American Legion fundraiser: American Legion Post 493 will hold a veteran suicide awareness event Aug. 25 to support Ma Deuce Deuce, a nonprofit organization. The benefit is a two-part event. The day kicks off with a motorcycle Dice Run beginning 9:30 a.m. at Mickey’s Port of Call Pub, Main Street, Tuckerton. Cars and trucks are welcome. Registration is $25 for the rider and $15 for a passenger. The registration fee includes the music fest and barbecue to follow at 2 p.m. the post home at 420 Radio Road. The cost for those not participating in the Dice Run is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, call 609-296-9771 or email Rolling2Zero@comcast.net.
Margate
Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Sea Isle City
Wedding vow renewal ceremony: Mayor Len Desiderio will host the second annual wedding vow renewal ceremony at noon Sept. 7 at Excursion Park. The free event is open to married couples who met, fell in love or are enjoying their “happily ever after” in Sea Isle City. Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. Sept. 5. For details, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Somers Point
Vacation Bible School: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites kids ages 5 to 12 to attend Vacation Bible School from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23. Advance registration is required. For information, call 609-927-2075 or visit LifegateNJ.org.
Vineland
CBD oil information program: Victor Dziuba will talk about the research-backed benefits of cannabinoids from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The free program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For informtion, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistorical museum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. Plastic materials that can be donated include grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.