Absecon
Miracle Treat Day: The Dairy Queen at Route 9 and the White Horse Pike will participate in Miracle Treat Day all day Thursday. The store will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network for every blizzard treat sold. There will be music, face painting, a magician, games, special appearances and prizes. For information, call 609-646-5413.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Under the Stars movie: The Recreation Department will show “Coco,” rated PG, at dusk Aug. 18 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. It’s free. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress comfortably. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For information visit speakez.toastmasters- clubs.org.Ocean City
Vendors needed: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Vendor space is available, two spaces for $25. For information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.
Stafford Township
Drop-in computer help: The computer lab staff is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St., to offer hands-on help. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Strathmere
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free. For information, call 609-523-0277.
Woodbine
Kids Carnival: The seventh annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park on Route 550. The free event for children of all ages will have food, games, gifts for all, music by DJ Jazmann, pony rides and a waterslide. For details, call Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez at 609-778-8172.