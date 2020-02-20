Atlantic City
Mardi Gras social: The Atlantic City Rotary Club will celebrate 105 years in the resort with a Mardi Gras party at the Mansion at Showboat Atlantic City from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Rotarians and the public are invited for cocktails, decor, entertainment, food, party favors and drinks. There is free parking. Tickets are $65. For information, call Fernando Fernandez at 609-271-1084.
Egg Harbor Township
Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger’s syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
African-Americans in World War II documentary: View archival war footage and interviews with veterans and Congressional Medal of Honor recipients in a 70-minute documentary shown 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road. To register, call 609-294-1197.
Lower Twp.
‘Cop Stop’: The Police Department will host a meet and greet from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Dunkin at 3704 Bayshore Road in the North Cape May section of the township. Patrol Officer Michael Nuscis will be available to answer any questions or listen to comments citizens may have concerning the operations of the police department. For information, call 609-886-1619, ext. 148.
Millville
Snowflake Plunge: The Recreation Department, along with Rocap-Shannon Memorial Funeral Home and Millville Chiropractic, will host its 17th annual Snowflake Plunge at Union Lake Park beginning at noon Saturday. There is a $10 registration fee to participate. Funds raised benefit the Susan G. Komen Fund and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. You must be at least 10 years of age to participate, and anyone between the ages of 10 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call 856-825-7000, ext. 7394.
Pleasantville
‘A Night of Dance’: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 1301 Fernwood and Columbia avenues invites the community to a presentation at 6 p.m. Friday. There will be inspirational performances and special guests. All are welcome. For more information, call the church at 609- 641-4342.
Sea Isle City
Casino Night fundraiser: Bishop McHugh Catholic School’s annual Casino Night fundraiser will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean Drive, 3915 Landis Ave. The cost of admission is $40 per person, which includes a buffet dinner, gaming money and entertainment. There also will be raffle prizes, a 50-50 drawing and a silent auction. Tickets are available at the door or by texting/calling Mags Gleeson at 609-442-0155.
Somers Point
Paint night: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road will hold a paint night fundraiser from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. All are welcome. Admission is $10. For information, visit lifegatenj.org.
{a}Surf City{/a}{div}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}George Washington program: Sam Davis will perform as George Washington in a free program 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. The program is sponsored by the Great John Mthis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Long Beach Island Library. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.{/a}{/div}{div}{span class=”twDetailTime”} {/span}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.